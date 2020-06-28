App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2020 04:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Chase the Virus' campaign to be extended across Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray

"We have received good results of Chase the Virus campaign in Mumbai and we have now decided to implement it across the state," the CM said in a televised address.

PTI
File image of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (left)
File image of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (left)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said the 'Chase the Virus' initiative that received good results in worst-hit Mumbai will now be expanded to other parts of the state to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

As part of the campaign, 15 close contacts of a COVID-19 patient will compulsorily be kept in institutional quarantine, while community leaders will tell people about comorbidities, meals and other facilities available at institutional quarantine facilities etc, clinic timings etc.

It was launched on May 27.

Close

"We have received good results of Chase the Virus campaign in Mumbai and we have now decided to implement it across the state," the CM said in a televised address.

related news

He also informed that he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Abhiyaan so that Maharashtra can continue supply of food grains to the poor at low prices.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 28, 2020 04:29 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

UK plans localised lockdowns as COVID-19 deaths among Indian-origin people remain high

UK plans localised lockdowns as COVID-19 deaths among Indian-origin people remain high

Shopping malls in Gurgaon to reopen from July 1, Faridabad to decide on Monday

Shopping malls in Gurgaon to reopen from July 1, Faridabad to decide on Monday

Majority of China's BRI projects abroad adversely affected by COVID-19 pandemic: Official

Majority of China's BRI projects abroad adversely affected by COVID-19 pandemic: Official

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.