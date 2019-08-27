Chartered plane catches fire in Aligarh, all six on board escape unhurt

Additional District Magistrate Ranjit Singh said six persons on board, including the pilot, were safe.
A chartered plane from Delhi caught fire while landing near the Dhanipur airstrip of the air training centre here on August 27, with all six on board escaping unhurt, a senior official said.
According to preliminary inquiry, the plane touched a high tension wire, fell on the ground and caught fire.
Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, the ADM added.
First Published on Aug 27, 2019 12:54 pm