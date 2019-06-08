App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2019 04:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Chartered accountants facing 'most heat today' as norms are strong: Injeti Srinivas

The remarks of Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas also come at a time when the role of auditors has come under the scanner for alleged violations, including in the IL&FS case.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Amid instances of frauds at companies, chartered accountants are facing the "most heat today" as strong auditing and accounting standards are in place, according to a senior government official.

The remarks of Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas also come at a time when the role of auditors has come under the scanner for alleged violations, including in the IL&FS case.

"When all the corporate frauds, crises came one after the other, we ran after chartered accountants. I think they are facing the most heat today... the statutory auditors," he said.

Close

"They are facing the most heat. Why? (Because of) very strong auditing standards, accounting standards, institution for the chartered accountants and now NAFRA (National Financial Reporting Authority) has come," he said.

related news

He also mentioned that credit rating agencies are not facing as much heat as statutory auditors since there is some subjectivity for the former.

"Now, we are talking about revisiting framework for credit rating agencies also... It should be transparent and objective. There should not be any room for subjectivity," Srinivas said.

Speaking at a national seminar on valuation, he wondered why valuation profession was flying below the radar.

"Why valuers are not having control? Because there is no institute for valuers, no valuation standards, no guidelines also.

"It is said that it never happens that a valuer doesn't deliver what a client wants... Your assumptions have to be tailor made, bespoke... to market requirements. These are problems. Some of it is definitely in lighter vein," he said, adding that valuation profession cannot fly below the radar anymore.
First Published on Jun 8, 2019 04:19 pm

tags #IL&FS case #India

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.