Charkop Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Charkop Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Charkop Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Charkop constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Charkop is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Mumbai Suburban district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 50.41% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 44.46% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Yogesh Sagar won this seat by a margin of 64367 votes, which was 40.3% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 159729 votes.Yogesh Sagar won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 16363 votes. BJP polled 128305 votes, 45.74% of the total votes polled.
