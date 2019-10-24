Charkop Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Charkop Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Charkop is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Mumbai Suburban district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Charkop Assembly Election Result 2019

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 50.41% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 44.46% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Yogesh Sagar won this seat by a margin of 64367 votes, which was 40.3% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 159729 votes.