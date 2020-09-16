Chargesheet filed in less than 50% UAPA cases, shows government data

The government has faced criticism over the steep rise in the number of people booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), but data shared by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has revealed that very few chargesheets have been filed in these cases.

A written response shared by the MHA in the Rajya Sabha during the third day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session revealed that chargesheets were filed in less than half the UAPA cases, India Today reported.

MHA’s written reply shared on September 16 informed that in a period of three years, i.e., from 2016 to 2018, more than 3,000 UAPA cases were registered by security agencies. However, chargesheets were filed within the stipulated period of 180 days in only 821 cases.



The data was shared by G Kishan Reddy, Minister of State for Home, as a response to an unstarred question raised by Binoy Viswam, a Communist Party of India (CPI) MP.



The MHA was citing data published by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) under “Crime in India” in the year 2018. As per the report, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act of 1967 (UAPA), 999, 1,554, and 1,421 persons were arrested in the country in 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively. As against that, only 922, 901, and 1,182 cases were registered during the same period, respectively. Of these, chargesheets were filed within the stipulated 180-day period in 232, 272, and 317 cases in 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively.