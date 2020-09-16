Chargesheet filed in less than 50% UAPA cases, shows government data

The Ministry of Home Affairs' written reply shared on September 16 informed that in a period of three years., from 2016 to 2018, more than 3,000 UAPA cases were registered by security agencies. However, chargesheets were filed within the stipulated period of 180 days in only 821 cases.
The government has faced criticism over the steep rise in the number of people booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), but data shared by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has revealed that very few chargesheets have been filed in these cases.
A written response shared by the MHA in the Rajya Sabha during the third day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session revealed that chargesheets were filed in less than half the UAPA cases, India Today reported.
