App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 11:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

Chargesheet filed against ex-minister Monserratte in rape case

The girl, then aged 16, had filed a complaint in May 2016 alleging that the politician had drugged and raped her in March that year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Answer: All are types of Grapes (Image:Reuters)
Answer: All are types of Grapes (Image:Reuters)

Goa Police have filed a chargesheet against former minister Atanasio Monserratte in connection with the alleged rape of a minor girl in 2016. The Women's Police Station filed the 250-page chargesheet in North Goa district court yesterday after the investigation in the case was completed.

Monserratte, 54, has been named as an accused in the case, a senior police official said.

The girl, then aged 16, had filed a complaint in May 2016 alleging that the politician had drugged and raped her in March that year.

She had also alleged that her mother "sold" her to Monserratte for Rs 50 lakh.

related news

Monserratte was arrested on May 5, 2016 and is out on bail.

At that time, the politician had claimed that he was innocent and the case against him was "politically motivated".

The girl's mother was not named in the chargesheet as there was no sufficient evidence that she sold her daughter, the police official said.

Monserratte has been charged under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He has also been booked under provisions of the Information Technology Act for use of cellphone in the alleged crime, the police official said.

Monserratte was previously in the Congress and served as the education minister in the Digambar Kamat-led government between 2007 and 2012. He was later expelled from the party.

He then floated his own outfit called the United Goan Party, and on its ticket contested the state Assembly election from Panaji constituency last year but lost.

He is currently a leader of the Goa Forward Party, an alliance partner in the BJP-led state government.
First Published on Jul 19, 2018 11:34 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.