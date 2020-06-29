Chardham Yatra to begin from July 1: Here are the guidelines

The Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Board on June 29 issued a standard operating procedure for Chardham Yatra that is scheduled to begin from July 1.



Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Board issues standard operating procedure for Chardham Yatra that will begin from 1st July; E-pass applicable for residents of State only and is valid only for darshan at temple during visit to the shrine. pic.twitter.com/aFQTUL5qf2

e-passes are applicable for residents of the state only and they will be valid only for darshan at the temple.

Here are some of the important guidelines:

>> The e-pass will be applicable for residents of Uttarakhand only and is valid only for darshan at the temple.

>> People from containment zones and quarantine centres within the state will also not be allowed to take part in the pilgrimage.

>> Pilgrims should avoid meeting elder persons (above 60 years) and minors (below 10 years) during their visit to shrine.

>> Pilgrims are strictly advised not to touch any idol during their visit to the temple.

>> Pilgrims need to upload ID proof, photo of applicant and medical documents such a chronic disease or had gone through a quarantine period under COVID-19 guidelines or had a COVID-19 positive history.