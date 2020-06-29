App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 07:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chardham Yatra to begin from July 1: Here are the guidelines

e-passes are applicable for residents of the state only and they will be valid only for darshan at the temple

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.
Representative image.

The Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Board on June 29 issued a standard operating procedure for Chardham Yatra that is scheduled to begin from July 1.

e-passes are applicable for residents of the state only and they will be valid only for darshan at the temple.

Here are some of the important guidelines:

>> The e-pass will be applicable for residents of Uttarakhand only and is valid only for darshan at the temple.

Close

>> People from containment zones and quarantine centres within the state will also not be allowed to take part in the pilgrimage.

related news

>> Pilgrims should avoid meeting elder persons (above 60 years) and minors (below 10 years) during their visit to shrine.

>> Pilgrims are strictly advised not to touch any idol during their visit to the temple.

>> Pilgrims need to upload ID proof, photo of applicant and medical documents such a chronic disease or had gone through a quarantine period under COVID-19 guidelines or had a COVID-19 positive history.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 07:13 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Centre allows monthly export of 50 lakh medical overalls in PPE kits

Coronavirus pandemic | Centre allows monthly export of 50 lakh medical overalls in PPE kits

Can't breathe, they have removed ventilator: Hyderabad COVID-19 patient’s last words to father

Can't breathe, they have removed ventilator: Hyderabad COVID-19 patient’s last words to father

COVID-19 vaccine demand | Have sufficient vials capacity: Companies

COVID-19 vaccine demand | Have sufficient vials capacity: Companies

most popular

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.