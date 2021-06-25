‘Char Dham Yatra needs to be postponed or cancelled’, Uttarakhand HC asks state government to review decision

The Uttarakhand High Court has asked the state government to review the decision on permitting the Char Dham Yatra by considering few points that includes the Kumbha Mela organised in April. (File image)

Amid the worry over the Delta Plus variant of coronavirus, the Uttarakhand High Court has asked the state government to review its decision to commence the Char Dham Yatra on July 1.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma was hearing a PIL related to the Uttarakhand government's handling of COVID-19 on June 23. During the hearing, the bench observed that the COVID-19 pandemic should not be re-invited by holding and permitting large gatherings at religious shrines, and by permitting the Char Dham Yatra, reported LiveLaw.

“Perhaps the Char Dham Yatra needs to be postponed or cancelled, as already the Amarnath Yatra has been cancelled by the Jammu & Kashmir administration,” said the court.

The cancellation of the Yatra might cause financial difficulties for the residents of the Char Dham, but “it is more important to save the lives of the people,” said the court.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

It further gave the idea of live streaming the shrines, which will take care of the religious sentiments of the devotees without risking their lives. “Such live streaming would permit the devotees to witness the deity, to pay reverence to the deity, and yet save the lives of the people,” said the court.

The court asked the state to review the decision on permitting the Yatra by considering a few points that include the Kumbha Mela organised in April. According to the media reports, 59 percent of deaths that occurred in the state due to COVID-19 were in the month of May 2021.

This clearly shows a correlation between the holding of Kumbh Mela in April and the consequent deaths that occurred in Uttarakhand in May, said the report citing the bench.

It directed the Chief Secretary to inform the court of the decision taken for Char Dham Yatra on June 28, said the report.

Also read | COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 60.73 lakh doses administered in India on June 24

The bench also reprimanded the state government for the manner in which it was preparing to deal with the third wave of COVID-19 and asked it to gear up for Delta Plus mutant of the pandemic which according to experts spreads faster than any other variant.

Reprimanding Health Secretary Amit Negi, it said the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 will not sit back and wait for the government to get ready. "The Delta Plus variant may spread within the next three months. The variant has already reached Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala", it said and also criticised the state government in fighting a double war with coronavirus and Black Fungus together.

The bench said the state government should tell about the ground realities keeping in mind all aspects of preparedness like ICUs, beds, oxygen concentrators and ambulances for children in the state. "Will the government wake from its slumber when our children start dying in the third wave?" the court asked and directed the Health secretary to file an affidavit detailing preparatory steps taken by the government with regard to Children.

(With inputs from PTI)