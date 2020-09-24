Chapters on Nehru, Ayodhya dispute, 2002 Gujarat riots omitted from Assam Class 12 syllabus

To reduce exam stress amid the coronavirus pandemic, chapters on independent India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, the Mandal Commission report, the 2002 communal riots in Gujarat, and lessons on caste and marginalisation have been omitted from the Class 12 Assam board syllabus.

The state education board had decided to reduce the Class 12 syllabus by 30 percent in view of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic that has greatly affected education among other things.

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) had uploaded the list of chapters omitted from the Class 12 state board syllabus on its official website.

In the higher secondary (HS) syllabus under political science, the omitted sections under 'Politics in India since Independence' include the 'first three general elections', 'Nehru’s approach to nation-building', 'famine and suspension of five-year plans', 'Nehru’s foreign policy', 'political succession after Nehru', 'politics of Garibi Hatao', 'Navnirman movement in Gujarat', 'Punjab crisis and the anti-Sikh riots of 1984', 'implementation of Mandal Commission report', 'United Front and national democratic alliance (NDA) governments', 'elections 2004 and the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government', 'Ayodhya dispute', and 'Gujarat riots'.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The other topics removed from Class 12 syllabus in Assam include the 'Congress party and its history', 'issues of Kashmir', 'wars with China and Pakistan in 1962, 1965, and 1971', 'the Emergency', and 'the rise of the Janata Dal and BJP'.

Omitted chapters from history include the entire section on 'kinship, caste and class', while the chapter titled 'memories of childhood' has been left out from the revised Class 12 syllabus.