Chaos strikes Rajasthan amid police constable examination

Mobile internet service was reinstated on Sunday evening in Rajasthan after turmoil engulfed the state during the police constable examination that was conducted over two days.

According to a report by The Times of India, the examination that was held at 664 centres across 78 cities, was the biggest police recruitment of the recent past. Police stated that they were able to curb cheating attempts and the accused were nabbed without disrupting examination.

“Over seven lakh candidates appeared on the last day. The written examination was conducted without any major problems. Some impersonators and cheaters were arrested,” Additional DGP, Rajeev Sharma said in the report.

A number of male candidates were directed to remove their shirts while female candidates were asked to remove their shoes as part of security checks before the exam.

Major cities such as Jodhpur, Jaipur, and Udaipur suffered internet cuts up till 5 pm on Sunday.

The examination disrupted normal life in Rajasthan as several online cab services remained grounded during the period of turmoil. Students coming from nearby cities such as Sikar, Alwar, and Dausa had to travel to Jaipur in overcrowded buses and trains.