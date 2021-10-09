Chaos at Mumbai airport continues, over 90% domestic flights delayed: Report

Many passengers missed their flights, after the airport officials struggled to manage the crowd.(Image: Twitter @_anujsinghal)

Amid the festive season rush, more than 90 percent of domestic flights from Mumbai airport on October 8 morning were delayed due to long queues at security check points, The Times of India has reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the reported delay.

Navratri rush causes chaos at Mumbai airport

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) said it regretted the "congestion at the security area and the inconvenience caused."

It also cited "intelligence alerts" as one of the reasons for the congestion.

"This morning, a surge in traffic due to the festive season resulted in delays in passenger processing at CSMIA. These delays were compounded due to intelligence alerts leading to heightened security measures. Therefore, CSMIA has taken several measures to ensure a smooth airport experience while keeping security protocol intact," the statement said.

One of the measures include reopening the airport's Terminal 1 from October 13, earlier than the originally scheduled resumption on October 20.

Chaos at Mumbai International Airport amid festive rush

There appears to be some congestion at the airport this morning, too. Two airlines - IndiGo and Vistara - have asked passengers to reach the airport earlier in order to ensure enough time for check-in and security screening.

"Due to Security hold area congestion at Terminal T2 Mumbai Airport, we recommend our customers to report early for check-in to avoid any inconvenience," Vistara said in a tweet.



"Heavy rush at Mumbai Airport. Passengers are advised to report at least 2 hours prior to the scheduled departure to have sufficient time for check-in and security screening," IndiGo tweeted.



