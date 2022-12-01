Mumbai airport servers restored after two hours of chaos and confusion

A technical snag at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on December 1, which lasted nearly two hours, caused huge chaos and confusion. The servers had gone down at the second terminal, and manual check-in and boarding passes were being issued to the passengers, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel told news agency ANI.

This had reportedly resulted in crowding at the airport, even though the security personnel had claimed that the situation is being managed well.

ANI quoted a CISF personnel as saying: “Due to the server down at Mumbai International Airport, the crowd is slightly more than normal. The crowd is being managed well and there is no chaos as manual passes are being issued.”

A statement issued by the Mumbai International Airport Limited read: “Our passengers are requested to allocate additional time for check-in and also to kindly connect with their respective airlines, owing to a temporary network interruption outside the airport due to ongoing development work in the city. Our teams are present on the ground and manual processing has been initiated to facilitate all passengers.”

In the meantime, several disgruntled passengers took to Twitter to share an account of their ordeal and a Hindustan Times report also quoted Vistara and Akasa Air spokespersons as saying that the airlines have been affected by the computer systems failure.