you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 30, 2018 10:16 AM IST | Source: PTI

Chaos at Delhi Airport due to delays during baggage check-in

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.
Chaos today prevailed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here today as there were inordinate delays during baggage check which led to long queues and flight delays.

Airlines like Vistara complained that the bags were not being loaded in the aircraft and that DIAL, the airport operator, was trying to find a solution to the problem.

Several flyers vented their anger on social media with some claiming that though they had arrived at their destination behind schedule, their luggage hadn't been delivered to them.

The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), the airport operator is yet to issue a statement on the chaos.

