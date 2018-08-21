Changes to Article 35-A linked to 2019 polls: APSCC prez

All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) today protested against plans to make changes to Article 35-A of the constitution, which guarantees special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The APSCC activists led by chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina assembled at Pratap Park here to register their protest.

Talking to reporters, Raina claimed that the demand for abrogation of Article 35-A was "closely linked" to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to derive mileage out of the abrogation of Article 35-A, so that BJP emerges victorious in 2019 parliamentary elections," he added.

"It is unfortunate that BJP and more so the prime minister is concerned about electoral gains rather than the consequences that would emerge if Article 35-A is abrogated. People of the state are united and won't allow such a thing to happen," Raina said.

He said the APSCC has extended support to the two-day protest programme of separatist Joint Resistance Leadership on August 26 and 27.