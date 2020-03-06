App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 08:21 AM IST | Source: PTI

Change in temperature will not impact coronavirus spread: ICMR chief

Thirty people have tested positive for the virus so far with the latest being a man from Ghaziabad with a recent travel history to Iran.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Amid a slight decline in temperature after rains lashed Delhi-NCR on Thursday, Indian Council of Medical Research director general Balram Bhargava said the change in weather will not have any impact on the spread of novel coronavirus.

Thirty people have tested positive for the virus so far with the latest being a man from Ghaziabad with a recent travel history to Iran.

Refuting claims that the virus spreads in low temperature, Bhargava told PTI that no such finding has been proven till now.

Close

There is no relation between decline in temperature and the spread of the virus, he said, adding that the virus does not spread through air but human contact.

He advised people to take care of themselves against cough and cold with the change in weather.

The mercury in the national capital dropped slightly on Thursday due to overcast skies and rains in parts of the city. Delhi recorded a minimum of 14.4 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 27 degrees Celsius, around two notches less than that on Wednesday.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 6, 2020 08:10 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #ICMR #India #Temperature

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.