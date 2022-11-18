 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Change in political situation in Afghanistan has resulted in slowing down of our projects for different reasons: India

PTI
Nov 18, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST

The statement was made by the Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN R. Madhu Sudan. He said in the UN Security Council Arria Formula Meeting by Russia on the economic challenges facing the people of Afghanistan.

India said that prior to the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban, New Delhi had been implementing developmental and capacity-building projects in the war-torn country with a commitment of over three billion dollars but the change in the political situation has resulted in slowing down of its projects 'for different reasons.'

"It may be noted that prior to the takeover by the Taliban, India had been implementing projects and programmes with a commitment of over three billion dollars aimed towards development, reconstruction, and capacity building in Afghanistan," Sudan said.

Sudan said India's development partnership encompassed people-centric projects in all 34 provinces of Afghanistan and were aimed at making Afghanistan a self-sustaining nation. India also operationalised air freight corridors and the Chabahar Port to enhance regional connectivity to Afghanistan.

However, the change in the political situation has resulted in slowing down of our projects for different reasons. Nevertheless, India's unwavering commitment towards helping the people of Afghanistan remains unchanged, he said.

The Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15, 2021, and several hard-won rights over the last two decades, especially those for women, children and minorities, have been reversed since then under the new regime.

He said India is closely monitoring the security situation in Afghanistan and is actively engaged with the international community on issues related to Afghanistan.