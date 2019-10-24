Chandvad Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Chandvad Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Chandvad is an Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Nashik district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe category.

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 72.19% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 66.76% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dr Aher Rahul Daultrao won this seat by a margin of 11161 votes, which was 6.06% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 184254 votes.