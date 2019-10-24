Chandvad Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Chandvad Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Chandvad Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Chandvad constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Chandvad is an Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Nashik district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Chandvad Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 72.19% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 66.76% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dr Aher Rahul Daultrao won this seat by a margin of 11161 votes, which was 6.06% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 184254 votes.Kotwal Shirishkumar Vasantrao won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 18310 votes. IND polled 158131 votes, 36.46% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .