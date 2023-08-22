English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia
    Live now
    auto refresh
    Aug 22, 2023 / 07:01 am

    Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: Two crucial hours to decide fate of Moon landing on August 23

    Chandrayaan 3 Live updates: Vikram’s landing will be attempted a little after 6pm on August 23. If it pulls it off, India will join an elite list, becoming the fourth nation to manage a soft-landing on Moon. It will join US, Russia, and China. Russia’s Luna-25 mission recently failed to make a landing on lunar surface.

    Chandrayaan-3 Live:  A day before Chandrayaan-3’s historic touchdown on lunar surface, a senior Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist said the space agency may go ahead with the August 23 landing only if conditions are favourable; else, a fresh attempt will be made on August 27. “Two hours before Chandrayaan 3 lands on Moon, we will take a decision on whether or not it will be appropriate to land it at that time based on the health of the lander module and the conditions on

    the Moon,” said Nilesh M Desai, Director, Space Applications Centre, ISRO.

    • Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: Two crucial hours to decide fate of Moon landing on August 23
      Chandrayaan 3 Live updates: Chandrayaan-3 landing on the Moon's surface is scheduled for August 23. The descent is set to take place around 5.45 pm IST, with touchdown expected at approximately 6.05 pm IST
      Moneycontrol.com
    • August 22, 2023 / 07:01 AM IST

      Chandrayaan-3 live updates: How this mission's communication will function 


      Chandrayaan-3’s communication network with Earth has been configured in a manner that the lander will send data to the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter which will relay it to ISRO’s ground stations. The lander is also capable of communicating directly with the Earth.

    • August 22, 2023 / 06:58 AM IST

      Chandrayaan-3 live updates: Meet the team behind mission


      ISRO chairman S Somanath and his team, which includes Chandrayaan-3 project director and Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre director.
      -- ISRO chairman S Somnath
      One of the key persons behind India’s ambitious moon mission.
      -- P Veeramuthuvel, Project Director, Chandrayaan-3
      Played a key role in the Chandrayaan-2 mission
      -- S Unnikrishnan Nair, Director Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre
      In charge of key functions of the crucial mission.
      -- M Sankaran, Director U R Rao Satellite Centre
      Leads team that makes satellites

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • August 22, 2023 / 06:48 AM IST

      Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: Cheaper than a Hollywood movie budget


      At Rs 615 crore, Chandrayaan-3 is more cost-effective space mission than others and even cheaper than several Hollywood movies

      At Rs 615 crore, Chandrayaan-3 is more cost-effective space mission than others and even cheaper than several Hollywood movies
    • August 22, 2023 / 06:42 AM IST

      Chandrayaan-3 live updates: A complex  manoeuvre

      Former ISRO Chairman G Madhavan Nair calls landing very complex manoeuvre. "We narrowly missed it (soft landing on the Moon in Chandrayaan-2 mission) in the last two kms (above the lunar surface)."
      "So there are a host of things that have to work in unison....thrusters, sensors, altimeters, computer software and all those things. Any glitch happening anywhere...we can be in trouble...We have to be really cautious and watch."

    • August 22, 2023 / 06:40 AM IST

      Chandrayaan-3 live updates: Why ISRO is confident this time


      The August 23 landing takes its learnings from Chandrayaan-2, which had "partially failed" in 2019. ISRO Chief S. Somnath says "the knowledge we had on Chandrayaan-2, we have used here (in Chandrayaan-3 mission). Learning from the past experiences, the space agency has worked around the clock to deal with the complexities of the Moon's south pole which is said to have remained deprived of the sunlight for years."

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • August 22, 2023 / 06:38 AM IST

      Chandrayaan-3 live updates: The 3 key goals of this mission 

      1) Demonstrate soft landing on the lunar surface. India has done hard-landing on the Moon's south pole with Chandrayaan-1 on October 22, 2008.
      2) Demonstrate rover function on the moon
      3) Conduct in-situ scientific experiments: -- lander and the rover have scientific payloads to carry out experiments on the lunar surface. The mission life is three to six months, while the mission life of lander and rover is one lunar day or 14 Earth days.

    • August 22, 2023 / 06:17 AM IST

      Chandrayaan-3 live updates: When and where can I see this feat?


      Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23, around 18:04 hours IST. Live streamingwill be available on the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, Facebook, and public broadcaster DD National TV from 17:27 IST.

    • August 22, 2023 / 06:15 AM IST

      Chandrayaan-3 live updates: All systems working fine, says ISRO


      The space agency said all systems were working perfectly and no contingencies are anticipated on Wednesday, the landing day. The health of Chandrayaan-3 is being continuously monitored. The final sequence of landing is being tested out

    • August 22, 2023 / 05:59 AM IST

      Chandrayaan-3 live updates:  Two weeks to study lunarscape


      Solar-powered lander and rover will have 14 days to examine lunar surroundings. The rover can only communicate with the lander, which communicates directly with the Earth. Chandrayaan-2 orbiter will act as a backup for communication.

    • August 22, 2023 / 05:58 AM IST

      Chandrayaan-3 live updates: The big job after touchdown


      Scientists will monitor rover operations for one lunar day (14 Earth days) and start analysing tonnes of data coming from five scientific instruments on board Vikram lander (3 payloads) and rover (2 payloads).

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • August 22, 2023 / 05:56 AM IST

      Chandrayaan-3 live updates: What happens post landing?


      Lander Module, which has lander Vikram and rover Pragyan, dropped off from the Propulsion Module on Thursday. The Propulsion Module has payload called Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth to study Earth's spectral and polarimetric measurements from the moon's orbit. This module will remain in Moon's orbit for months or years

    • August 22, 2023 / 05:54 AM IST

      Chandrayaan 3 live updates: A quantum leap for Indian space tech


      Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said India has taken a quantum leap in space technology under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Singh said he was confident about Chandrayaan's success, adding that India will launch its first preliminary mission later this year in the run-up to its manned Gaganyaan mission, expected in the second half of 2024.

    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market