Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: Two crucial hours to decide fate of Moon landing on August 23

Aug 22, 2023 / 07:01 am

Chandrayaan-3 Live: A day before Chandrayaan-3’s historic touchdown on lunar surface, a senior Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist said the space agency may go ahead with the August 23 landing only if conditions are favourable; else, a fresh attempt will be made on August 27. “Two hours before Chandrayaan 3 lands on Moon, we will take a decision on whether or not it will be appropriate to land it at that time based on the health of the lander module and the conditions on

the Moon,” said Nilesh M Desai, Director, Space Applications Centre, ISRO.