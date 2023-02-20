 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chandrayaan-3 undergoes key test successfully

Feb 20, 2023 / 12:04 AM IST

The EMI/EMC test is conducted for satellite missions to ensure the functionality of the satellite subsystems in the space environment and their compatibility with the expected electromagnetic levels, ISRO said.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday said that the 'Chandrayaan-3' lander has "successfully" underwent the Electro-Magnetic Interference/Electro-Magnetic Compatibility (EMI/EMC) test between January 31 and February 2 at the U R Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru.

It said, this test is a major milestone in the realisation of the satellites.

According to the space agency, Chandrayaan-3 interplanetary mission has three major modules. They are - the Propulsion module, Lander module and Rover, and the mission's complexity calls for establishing radio-frequency (RF) communication links between the modules.