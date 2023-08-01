Chandrayaan-3 successfully leaves Earth for Moon, to land on August 23: ISRO

Prior to this, the orbit of the spacecraft had been systematically raised in five stages following its launch on July 14.

An ISRO official told PTI that the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has successfully departed its orbit around the Earth on Tuesday following the trans-lunar injection (TLI) and is now on a trajectory towards the Moon.

Following the Trans-lunar injection (TLI) maneuver on August 1, the spacecraft started its journey toward the Moon by leaving Earth's orbit.

ISRO announced the lander would land softly on the moon's surface on August 23.

This mission builds on Chandrayaan-2's achievements by reaching the Moon's orbit, landing a soft lander on the lunar surface, and deploying a rover to study the lunar surface.

As part of the SemiconIndia Conference 2023, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated that the collaborative efforts between the United States and India are expanding to cover new initiatives in diverse sectors.

As reported by ANI, EAM S Jaishankar said, "This collaboration today (between India and the US) extends to new initiatives in additional domains and can be expected to grow steadily in the times to come. We see that, for example, in space where India signing the Artemis Accords and promoting stronger NASA-ISRO collaboration is a sign of the times to come..."