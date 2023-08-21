English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia
    Live now
    auto refresh
    Aug 21, 2023 / 12:57 pm

    Chandrayaan 3 live updates: Landing on August 23, tricky terrain but ISRO confident

    Chandrayaan 3 LIVE Updates: .Chandrayaan-3's success will make India the fourth country to achieve a soft landing on the Moon, joining a list that includes US, erstwhile Soviet Union and China. The launch of the LVM-3 (Launch Vehicle Mark – III) carrying the Chandrayaan-3 mission’s lander, rover and propulsion module will be streamed on ISRO’s website and YouTube channel

    Chandrayaan 3 LIVE Updates: A hassle-free de-boosting operation for the Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission puts ISRO closer to a milestone. The mission's triumph relies on a lunar touchdown at 6.04 pm, granting a 14-day timeframe before the chilling lunar night.

    According to Professor Annapurni Subramaniam, senior astronomer and director of Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bengaluru, the parameters of space involve complexities. There will always be a "small non-zero probability that it

    (Chandrayaan 3) can go wrong and we cannot eliminate that". But she also added the Chandrayaan-3 mission has factored in past actions and has the highest probability of being successful this time.

    • Chandrayaan 3 live updates: Landing on August 23, tricky terrain but ISRO confident
      According to experts, one of the "biggest" challenges in the landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the lunar surface is to get the spacecraft from a horizontal to a vertical position.
      Moneycontrol.com
    • August 21, 2023 / 12:57 PM IST

      Chandrayaan 3 live updates: Why did it take so many days for the lander to reach moon?


      It took 42 days. During this time, the spacecraft gradually increased its orbit in a series of manoeuvres to escape the Earth’s gravity and reach for the moon where it will rely on its gravity. The rover and lander cannot survive the extreme temperature drop during lunar nights, which is why they are being landed right at dawn.

    • August 21, 2023 / 12:52 PM IST

      Chandrayaan 3 live updates: What's next for ISRO?


      It is now working on its most complex mission ever, the Aditya L-1 mission. Scheduled to launch by the end of August or early September, India will attempt to build a ‘space observatory’ — a spacecraft checking the Sun all the time.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • August 21, 2023 / 12:32 PM IST

      Chandrayaan 3 live updates: Chronology of what has happened so far

      August 23: Landing at at approximately 1745 Hrs.
      August 20: Second and final deboosting operation executed successfully
      August 18: ISRO shares images from the Chandrayaan mission
      August 17: Vikram Lander Module successfully detaches its propulsion module
      August 16: Chandrayaan-3 positions itself into its intended orbit of 153 km by 163 km.

    • August 21, 2023 / 12:19 PM IST

      Chandrayaan 3 live updates: Know your rover


      It has
      -- Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer to study lunar soil and rocks;
      -- Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope to study chemical composition of lunar surface

    • August 21, 2023 / 12:18 PM IST

      Chandrayaan 3 live updates: Know your lander

      The lander is approximately of 1,752-kilogram in mass which has a 26-kg rover. It has
      -- A Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE) to study thermal temperature on lunar surface
      -- Instrument to detect moonquakes
      - A probe to estimate density and variation of plasma, or superheated gas, in the moon's environment;
      -- A Laser Retroreflector Array (from NASA) to measure distances

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • August 21, 2023 / 12:11 PM IST

      Chandrayaan 3 live updates: Water ice, a key goal for this mission 


      Water ice, scientists say, can support human habitation on the Moon in future. It could also be used for supplying propellant Mars and other missions.

    • August 21, 2023 / 12:09 PM IST

      Chandrayaan-3 live updates: Building on past success

      Chandrayaan 3 comes 15 years after the first Moon mission in 2008, which found water molecules on the parched lunar surface and established that Moon has an atmosphere during daytime. Chandrayaan-2 - which hand an orbiter, lander and rover - was launched in July 2019 but was partially successful. Its orbiter continues to circle and study the Moon even today, but the lander-rover failed to make a soft landing

    • August 21, 2023 / 12:07 PM IST

      Chandrayaan 3 live updates: ISRO keeping close watch


      ISRO's lander has been mapping the landing area and taking images with its "hazard detection and avoidance" camera. The landing spot, which is also called "the dark side of the Moon" can be a little tricky, according to scientists

    • August 21, 2023 / 12:03 PM IST

      Chandrayaan 3 live updates: What has happened so far


      According to ISRO, the second and final deboosting operation has successfully reduced the LM orbit to 25 km x 134 km. This module would undergo internal checks and await the sun-rise at the designated landing site.

      The powered descent is expected to commence on August 23 around 1745 hrs.

      According to ISRO, the second and final deboosting operation has successfully reduced the LM orbit to 25 km x 134 km. This module would undergo internal checks and await the sun-rise at the designated landing site. The powered descent is expected to commence on August 23 around 1745 hrs.
    • August 21, 2023 / 11:59 AM IST

      Chandrayaan 3 live updates: Anand Mahindra roots for succesful landing

      Business magnate Anand Mahindra on Sunday expressed his excitement for India's third moon mission, Chandrayaan-3, as it inches closer to land on the lunar surface on Wednesday. The chairman of Mahindra Group said he will be watching, praying and cheering on the Chandrayaan-3 mission during its landing

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • August 21, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST

      Chandrayaan 3 live updates: Don't miss this historic moment


      You can watch the live telecast of the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the ISRO Website, YouTube, ISRO’s Facebook page , and DD National TV channel. You can also watch the live telecast of this even on moneycontrol.com and our YouTube channel.

    • August 21, 2023 / 11:51 AM IST

      Chandrayaan 3 live updates: What went wrong for Luna-25? 


      According to Annapurni Subramaniam, Luna-25 lost contact after one of the maneuvers to bring down the altitude of the spacecraft went wrong. Russia’s Luna-25 crashed onto the surface of the moon days before landing.

    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market