Chandrayaan 3 live updates: Landing on August 23, tricky terrain but ISRO confident

Aug 21, 2023 / 12:57 pm

Chandrayaan 3 LIVE Updates: A hassle-free de-boosting operation for the Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission puts ISRO closer to a milestone. The mission's triumph relies on a lunar touchdown at 6.04 pm, granting a 14-day timeframe before the chilling lunar night.

According to Professor Annapurni Subramaniam, senior astronomer and director of Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bengaluru, the parameters of space involve complexities. There will always be a "small non-zero probability that it

(Chandrayaan 3) can go wrong and we cannot eliminate that". But she also added the Chandrayaan-3 mission has factored in past actions and has the highest probability of being successful this time.