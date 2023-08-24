Chandrayaan-3: MSME Ministry's contribution significant, says Narayan Rane

Union Minister for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Narayan Rane

Narayan Rane tweeted his congratulations to ISRO and the country for successfully landing Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon, and spoke about the MSME Ministry's role in fulfilling the goal. Rane, who is Union Minister for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME), said the ministry "contributed significantly in making Chandrayaan-3 a dream come true".

Rane shared information that the Ministry's Bhubaneswar Tool Room manufactured around 54,000 aero-space components of 437 types for the mission. IDEMI Mumbai, another institute under the Ministry, also played an important role in manufacturing parts for Chandrayan-3, he added.

Rane further noted that the Chandrayaan mission's success will benefit India. "This achievement will establish new dimensions in the country's space, science, and innovation sectors during Azadi ka Amritkaal celebrations," he added.

Rane also added that the MSME sector is everywhere, from Charkha to Chandrayaan, playing a crucial role in increasing the production capacity of the country.

Thanking the scientists, he said, "India's history in the space sector has been exceptional. MSME sector will surely play a crucial role in the space missions to be launched in the future as well."

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar also congratulated the ISRO team on the achievement.

"With the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, the Indian Flag has been planted in a region where no country has ever landed before. This is such a proud moment for every Indian. To our scientists who have achieved this historic feat with their relentless dedication and talent - a big Thank you and Congratulations!" he tweeted on X.

Meanwhile, India has become the first country to successfully land on the south side of the moon and the fourth country — after the United States, China and Russia — to have successfully landed on the moon’s surface.