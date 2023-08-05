Chandrayaan-3 LIVE updates: India's third moon mission set to enter lunar orbit shortly

August 05, 2023 / 06:24 PM IST

- July 14, 2023: At14:35 Hrs. IST from the Second Launch Pad, SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota, the Chandrayaan 3 was launchedin its precise orbit andbegan its journey to the Moon. Health of the Spacecraft was normal.

- July 15, 2023:The first orbit-raising manoeuvre(Earthbound firing-1) was successfully performed at ISTRAC/ISRO, Bengaluru. The spacecraftwas in 41762 km x 173 km orbit.

- July 17, 2023:The second orbit-raising manoeuvreperformed. The spacecraft was in 41603 km x 226 km orbit.

- July 22, 2023:The fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earth-bound perigee firing) is completed. The spacecraft was in a 71351 km x 233 km orbit.

- August 1, 2023:The spacecraft is inserted into the translunar orbit. The orbit achieved is 288 km x 369328 km.

- Lunar-Orbit Insertion (LOI) is planned for August 5, 2023.