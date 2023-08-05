English
    Aug 05, 2023 / 07:12 pm

    Chandrayaan-3 LIVE updates: India's third moon mission set to enter lunar orbit shortly

    Chandrayaan-3 LIVE updates: The Indian spacecraft, launched on July 14, is now entering lunar orbit today, August 5, after covering two-thirds of the distance to the Moon. A soft landing attempt on the lunar surface is planned for August 23, according to ISRO.

      Chandrayaan-3
    • August 05, 2023 / 06:24 PM IST

      Chandrayaan-3 moon mission: Timeline so far

      - July 14, 2023: At14:35 Hrs. IST from the Second Launch Pad, SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota, the Chandrayaan 3 was launchedin its precise orbit andbegan its journey to the Moon. Health of the Spacecraft was normal.

      - July 15, 2023:The first orbit-raising manoeuvre(Earthbound firing-1) was successfully performed at ISTRAC/ISRO, Bengaluru. The spacecraftwas in 41762 km x 173 km orbit.

      - July 17, 2023:The second orbit-raising manoeuvreperformed. The spacecraft was in 41603 km x 226 km orbit.

      - July 22, 2023:The fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earth-bound perigee firing) is completed. The spacecraft was in a 71351 km x 233 km orbit.

      - August 1, 2023:The spacecraft is inserted into the translunar orbit. The orbit achieved is 288 km x 369328 km.

      - Lunar-Orbit Insertion (LOI) is planned for August 5, 2023.

    • August 05, 2023 / 06:01 PM IST

      Chandrayaan-3 LIVE updates: What will happen today

      The spacecraft's orbit was adjusted to enter the moon's gravitational influence, ranging from 288 kilometers nearest to Earth to 369,328 kilometers at its farthest point. At 7 pm, as perISRO'sschedule, the spacecraft will execute the Lunar Orbital Injection maneuver, skillfully guiding it into the moon's orbit.

    • August 05, 2023 / 05:27 PM IST

      Chandrayaan-3 LIVE updates: Moon mission explained

      The spacecraft has covered about two-thirds of the distance to the moon. Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI) set for Aug 5, 2023, around 19:00 Hrs. IST.

    • August 05, 2023 / 05:12 PM IST

      Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Chandrayaan-III: "...The landing will happen after a week or so."

      Speaking to News Agency ANI, Singh said that the landing will happen in a week or so. According to ISRO, \a soft landing on the lunar surface would be attempted on August 23

    • August 05, 2023 / 04:58 PM IST

      ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 heads towards the moon, here's what's next for the mission

      As per the operators of the spacecraft, ISRO, the three main objectives of this $77 million mission are to perform a safe landing near the South Pole of the lunar surface, deploy a rover as well as demonstrate its operating along with performing experiments that are scientific in nature over the course of 14 days.

    • August 05, 2023 / 04:55 PM IST

      The Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI) is scheduled at roughly 7 PM on August 5

      According to ISRO, the move will be carried out when Chandrayaan-3 is nearest to the Moon (perilune). It also said that India's third lunar mission will attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface on August 23. So far, the mission is in excellent condition.

    • August 05, 2023 / 04:55 PM IST

      Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft covers two-thirds of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection today

      Since its launch on July 14, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has travelled around two-thirds of the distance to the Moon, according to ISRO on August 3. ISRO has lifted the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into orbits more and farther away from Earth in the three weeks thereafter, and on August 1 in a vital manoeuvre — a slingshot move — the probe was successfully pushed towards the Moon from Earth's orbit. on the trans-lunar injection, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft exited Earth's orbit and began on a route that would take it to the moon's vicinity.

