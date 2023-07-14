English
    Chandrayaan-3 Launch Updates: Landing on Moon is expected on August 23 at 5:47 pm, says ISRO chief

    Chandrayaan 3 Launch Updates: The Launch Vehicle Mark - III (LVM3) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), carrying the Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft lifted off from Sriharikota on July 14, making it the third time that India set course for the Moon. The Indian Space Research Organisation is aiming for a soft landing on the moon for the second time, years after the Chandrayaan-2 failed in doing so.

    Chandrayaan-3 Launch Updates:  The Chandrayaan-3 has taken off successfully. The Launch Vehicle Mark - III (LVM3) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), carrying the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lifted off from Sriharikota on July 14, making it the third time that India set course for the Moon.

      The LVM3 launch vehicle carrying the Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft.
    • July 14, 2023 / 07:26 PM IST

    • July 14, 2023 / 05:58 PM IST

      Telangana CM KCR congratulates ISRO over Chandrayaan-3 successful launch

      TelanganaChief Minister K ChandrasekharRaoon Friday expressed happiness over the successful launch of the first phase of India's ambitious Moon mission,Chandrayaan-3. Congratulating theISROchairman, scientists and other technical staff on the occasion, the Chief Minister extended his best wishes. With the success of the first phase ofChandrayaan-3, India's space research sector has crossed a major milestone, the Chief Minister said.

    • July 14, 2023 / 05:41 PM IST

      Chandrayaan-3 launch: Kerala CM hails ISRO team, says historic triumph for the nation

      Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful launch of the third lunar mission, 'Chandrayaan-3' and termed it as 'historic triumph' for the nation. It is the "proudest moment" for all people in the country and the mission will bring in groundbreaking results in space research, he said in a tweet.

    • July 14, 2023 / 05:20 PM IST

      "Congratulations to India and ISRO on the successful launch of Chandrayaan3!" tweets Australia’s High Commissioner to India

    • July 14, 2023 / 05:16 PM IST

      So far the mission is on the dot, hope it will be a success, says former ISRO Chief Madhavan Nair

      Witnessing the historic moment of the successful takeoff of the Chandrayaan-3 mission at his residence here, former Chairman of ISRO G Madhavan Nair on Friday congratulated the entire team of scientists at ISRO and hoped that the mission would be a success. "I'm sure the first portion of the journey has started off very well. My compliments to the entire ISRO team," Nair told PTI soon after Chandrayaan 3 began its journey to the Moon in its precise orbit. Analysing the visuals being telecast live, he said that the takeoff was very smooth, and that continued to the second stage.

    • July 14, 2023 / 05:03 PM IST

      Extraordinary feat: Vice President Dhankhar lauds ISRO for launch of Chandrayaan-3

      Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3, saying this "extraordinary feat" highlights the advancement made by India in space science and research. ISRO launched its third lunar mission on-board the heavylift LVM3-M4 rocket, the largest and heaviest in its class and dubbed as 'Fat Boy', from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

    • July 14, 2023 / 04:48 PM IST

      Home Minister Amit Shah congratulates ISRO scientists on Chandrayaan-3 launch

      Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday hailed the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 and said the tireless pursuit of the ISRO scientists has propelled India on the path of scripting a remarkable space odyssey for generations to cherish. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched its third lunar mission on board the heavy-lift LVM3-M4 rocket in Sriharikota. "India today embarked on its historic space journey with the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3. My heartfelt congratulations to the ISRO scientists whose tireless pursuit has today propelled India on the path of scripting a remarkable space odyssey for generations to cherish," Shah tweeted.

    • July 14, 2023 / 04:43 PM IST

      Landing on Moon is expected on August 23 at 5:47 pm, says ISRO chief

    • July 14, 2023 / 04:24 PM IST

      Chandrayaan-3 Launch Live Updates: Union Minister Jitendra Singh says, "...This is a moment of glory for us

    • July 14, 2023 / 04:12 PM IST

      Chandrayaan-3 Launch Live Updates: Mission director Ritu Karidhal's family celebrates

      Ritu Karidhal's family interacts with reporters and distributes sweets asISRO's LVM3 M4 vehicle successfully launched it into orbit.

    • July 14, 2023 / 03:59 PM IST

      "Our collective happiness is Over the Moon!!" tweets Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

    • July 14, 2023 / 03:51 PM IST

      President Droupadi Murmu congratulates ISRO team and everyone behind Chandrayaan3 mission

