Chandrayaan-3 Launch Updates: Landing on Moon is expected on August 23 at 5:47 pm, says ISRO chief

Chandrayaan-3 Launch Updates: The Chandrayaan-3 has taken off successfully. The Launch Vehicle Mark - III (LVM3) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), carrying the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lifted off from Sriharikota on July 14, making it the third time that India set course for the Moon.
TelanganaChief Minister K ChandrasekharRaoon Friday expressed happiness over the successful launch of the first phase of India's ambitious Moon mission,Chandrayaan-3. Congratulating theISROchairman, scientists and other technical staff on the occasion, the Chief Minister extended his best wishes. With the success of the first phase ofChandrayaan-3, India's space research sector has crossed a major milestone, the Chief Minister said.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful launch of the third lunar mission, 'Chandrayaan-3' and termed it as 'historic triumph' for the nation. It is the "proudest moment" for all people in the country and the mission will bring in groundbreaking results in space research, he said in a tweet.
Congratulations India and #ISRO on the successful launch of #Chandrayaan3! Proud the @CanberraDSN in Australia 🇦🇺 is supporting communications as #Chandrayaan3 heads on its way to the Moon 🌘. @isro @AusSpaceAgency @CSIRO #MissionMoon https://t.co/05u39ynFts— Australian High Commission India (@AusHCIndia) July 14, 2023
Witnessing the historic moment of the successful takeoff of the Chandrayaan-3 mission at his residence here, former Chairman of ISRO G Madhavan Nair on Friday congratulated the entire team of scientists at ISRO and hoped that the mission would be a success. "I'm sure the first portion of the journey has started off very well. My compliments to the entire ISRO team," Nair told PTI soon after Chandrayaan 3 began its journey to the Moon in its precise orbit. Analysing the visuals being telecast live, he said that the takeoff was very smooth, and that continued to the second stage.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3, saying this "extraordinary feat" highlights the advancement made by India in space science and research. ISRO launched its third lunar mission on-board the heavylift LVM3-M4 rocket, the largest and heaviest in its class and dubbed as 'Fat Boy', from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday hailed the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 and said the tireless pursuit of the ISRO scientists has propelled India on the path of scripting a remarkable space odyssey for generations to cherish. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched its third lunar mission on board the heavy-lift LVM3-M4 rocket in Sriharikota. "India today embarked on its historic space journey with the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3. My heartfelt congratulations to the ISRO scientists whose tireless pursuit has today propelled India on the path of scripting a remarkable space odyssey for generations to cherish," Shah tweeted.
#WATCH | After #Chandrayaan3's successful launch into orbit, Union Minister Jitendra Singh says, "...This is a moment of glory for us, moment of glory for India and moment of destiny for all of us...I must thank team ISRO for making India proud. I also thank PM Modi for making… pic.twitter.com/v9bVN5PKXa— ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023
Our collective happiness is Over the Moon !!
Thanks to the tremendous ingenuity, dedication, skill and hard work of our scientists, engineers and everyone involved in the successful launch of #Chandrayaan3 Mission. We are extremely proud of each one of you for this remarkable
India successfully launches Chandrayaan-3 marking another significant milestone in space exploration.
Heartiest congratulations to the @ISRO team and everyone who worked relentlessly to accomplish the feat!
