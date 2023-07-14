Chandrayaan-3 Launch Updates: Landing on Moon is expected on August 23 at 5:47 pm, says ISRO chief

July 14, 2023 / 05:16 PM IST

Witnessing the historic moment of the successful takeoff of the Chandrayaan-3 mission at his residence here, former Chairman of ISRO G Madhavan Nair on Friday congratulated the entire team of scientists at ISRO and hoped that the mission would be a success. "I'm sure the first portion of the journey has started off very well. My compliments to the entire ISRO team," Nair told PTI soon after Chandrayaan 3 began its journey to the Moon in its precise orbit. Analysing the visuals being telecast live, he said that the takeoff was very smooth, and that continued to the second stage.