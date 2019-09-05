Chandrayaan 2's moon lander 'Vikram' to make soft-landing on September 7: Here's how you can watch the historic event

Space enthusiasts from across the world are eagerly waiting to watch the soft-landing of Chandrayaan-2's 'Vikram' module on the Moon in the early hours of September 7.

On September 2, the Rs 978 crore lunar mission moved a step closer to the Moon after the landing module 'Vikram', carrying rover 'Pragyan' inside, was successfully separated from the orbiter and its orbit lowered in two more manoeuvres in the next two days.

With this, the required orbit for the Vikram Lander to commence it descent towards the surface of the Moon is achieved and inching towards achieving a historic soft-landing on the lunar surface, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

While Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft continued to orbit the moon at a perigee of 96 km and apogee of 125 km, the lander Vikram is at an orbit of 35 km perigee and 101 km apogee, said ISRO.

"Both the Orbiter and Lander are healthy," the space agency said.

It further said the moon lander Vikram is scheduled for a powered-descent between 1 am and 2 am on September 7, followed by touchdown of Lander between 1.30 am and 2.30 am.

ISRO Chairman K Sivan has said the proposed soft-landing on the Moon is going to be a "terrifying" moment as the ISRO has not done it before, whereas Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) maneuver was successfully carried out during the Chandrayaan-1 mission.

Following the landing, the rover 'Pragyan' will roll out from 'Vikram' between 5.30-6.30 am on September 7, and carry out experiments on the lunar surface for a period of one lunar day, which is equal to 14 earth days.

The mission life of the lander is also one lunar day, while the orbiter will continue its mission for a year.

A successful landing will make India the fourth country after Russia, the US and China to achieve a soft landing on the moon. But it will be the first to launch a mission to the unexplored South Pole region of the Moon.

Here’s how you can watch the landing live:

National Geographic television channel has announced to telecast live coverage of the highly crucial event of the Chandrayaan-2 mission. The live telecast will begin on its YouTube channel on September 6, 2019 at 11.30 pm and will be available to viewers on the online streaming platform Hotstar.

The event is also expected to be broadcasted live on the official website of the space agency: www.isro.gov.in. For the latest updates about the mission, ISRO’s Twitter handle can be tracked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will watch the landing live at ISRO’s Bengaluru Centre along with around 70 students from across the country. Two top scoring students in ISRO's online space quiz contest from each State and Union territory have been invited by the space agency to watch the event live at its centre in Karnataka’s capital.

India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle, GSLV MkIII-M1 had successfully launched the 3,840-kg Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft into the earth's orbit on July 22.