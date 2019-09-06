Chandrayaan 2 | When Moon missions inspired India’s brightest minds to join ISRO

First image of the Moon captured by Chandrayaan 2 at a height of about 2,650 km from the Lunar surface on August 21. Mare Orientale basin and Apollo craters have been identified in the picture by ISRO. (Image: Twitter/@isro)

What is the most successful aspect of the two Chandrayaan missions and upcoming human space mission Gaganyaan? Finding water, sending man to the moon?

Yes, all that for sure but more than that it is attracting and retaining brilliant minds in the country, according to Mylswamy Annadurai.

Annadurai was the project director of Chandrayaan-1 and the programme director of Mars mission, Mangalyaan.

Before Chandrayaan-1, attrition at ISRO was very high. “At one point I almost resigned since the work was monotonous,” Annadurai, who joined ISRO in 1982, said.

Many engineers, from freshers to middle management, quit to join the booming Bengaluru IT industry between 1990s and early 2000. "It was a challenge keeping them,” he added.

Given the importance of retaining talents for organisations, ISRO had to come up with innovative ideas.

“ISRO’s main objective has always been launching mission for societal needs such as navigation, communication through remote sensing technology. We have achieved a great capability there,” he said.

Naturally, the next step was to challenge their employees' mind and keep them at the organisation. That is when Chandrayaan-1 was conceptualised in 2003 and launched in 2008.

That turned out to be turning point for ISRO and its scientists.

“The number of resignations that were at an all-time high became almost nil. There was an exponential increase in the number of applicants, especially freshers, who wanted to be part of ISRO,” Annadurai explained.

He said that before 2003, if there was a vacancy of 100-200, the number of applications were hardly 2,000 but after Chandrayaan-1, ISRO gets at least one lakh applications for 100 vacancies.

Currently, ISRO employs close to 16,000 people.

After Chandrayaan-1, ISRO successfully launched Mangalyaan. The Rs 10,000 crore worth Gaganyaan, India’s first manned space mission, is next in line to be launched in 2022.

“You need such missions to keep the spirit alive. Scientists need such challenges, a sense of accomplishment that can inspire the brightest minds in the country. These missions are important or rather necessary for retaining such talent," said Annadurai.

In addition to retaining talent, it has improved productivity as well. Earlier if there were two to three satellites per year, now it is one every four weeks.