App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 08:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Chandrayaan-2 to be launched in January 2019 : ISRO chief

Addressing a press conference, ISRO chief K Sivan said the project was reviewed by eminent experts who suggested some changes in entering the orbit and in landing the rover.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Chandrayaan-2, ISRO's "most complex mission", is scheduled to be launched in January next year after experts suggested changes to avert failure, its chief K Sivan said today.

Addressing a press conference, he said the project was reviewed by eminent experts who suggested some changes in entering the orbit and in landing the rover.

These were also the steps taken by China while executing its moon mission programme, he said. "It is the most complex mission ISRO has ever taken. To ensure that it becomes a success in the first attempt they (experts) have suggested some changes," he said.

The changes suggested has also led to increase in the weight of the mission and it would now be launched with the help of GLSV Mark III launcher.

The window period to launch the mission starts on January 3, 2019 and ends on February 16, 2019. However, Sivan said the ISRO intends to launch the project by January next year.

"The Mission will have an orbiter weighing 2,379 kilogram (kg), lander named Vikram weighing 1,471 kg and a rover weighing 27 kg," he said.

The lander will also land near the south pole, which has remained unexplored, Sivan said. The ISRO also aims to launch 19 missions up to March 2019. These missions include launch of four satellites to accomplish the Digital India programme by providing higher bandwidth for connectivity.
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 08:07 pm

tags #Chandrayaan-2 #Current Affairs #Economy #India #ISRO

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.