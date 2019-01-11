App
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2019 12:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Chandrayaan-2 mission planned for middle of April: ISRO

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The launch of India's second Moon mission, Chandrayaan-2, is planned for the middle of April this year, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman K Sivan announced on Friday.

ISRO had earlier said Chandrayaan-2 will be launched in a window between January-February 16 this year.

The mission, costing nearly Rs 800 crore, is an advanced version of the previous Chandrayaan-1 mission about 10 years ago.

"Regarding Chandrayaan-2 schedule, right now Chandrayaan is scheduled from March 25 to April end. Most probably, the normal targeted date is April middle," Sivan told reporters here.

He said the space agency had earlier planned to launch the spacecraft sometime between January and February but it could not materialise because certain tests could not be conducted.
First Published on Jan 11, 2019 12:39 pm

tags #Chandrayaan-2 #Current Affairs #India #ISRO #K Sivan #Moon mission

