Chandrayaan 2 Landing Highlights: Appreciation pours in for ISRO, welcoming future endeavours

Sep 07, 2019 05:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Kerala CM hails ISRO scientists' dedication
Mission's 95% objective achieved, says ex-ISRO chief
Leaders rally around ISRO, say no need to lose heart
Where to watch Chandrayaan 2's landing?
PM Modi to watch the event LIVE from ISRO's centre in Bengaluru
What is Pragyan – Chandrayaan 2's rover?
What is Vikram – Chandrayaan 2's lander?
Why is Chandrayaan 2 attempting to land on the South Pole of the Moon?
Beginning of a historical journey of India towards the moon: ISRO Chief K Sivan
Chandrayaan-2: We shall overcome some day, says President Kovind
"Hum honge kamayab, mann me hai vishwas, poora hai vishwas hum honge kamyaab ek din," this is how President Ram Nath Kovind summed up his thoughts on the Chandrayan-2 mission on September 7.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar: We are proud of our scientists at ISRO for Chandrayaan-2 mission's significant achievement. Information gathered will help future scientific endeavors.
40% lunar missions in last 60 years failed: NASA fact sheet
The success ratio of lunar missions undertaken in the last six decades is 60 percent, according to US space agency NASA's 'Moon Fact Sheet'. Of the 109 lunar missions during the period, 61 were successful and 48 had failed, it stated. Read the full article here
Chandrayaan-2 landing attempt will help India's future missions: Former NASA astronaut Jerry Linenger
Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) plan to soft land Vikram near the Moon's south pole did not go as per script in the early hours of September 7, with the lander losing communication with ground stations during its final descent.
Kerala CM P Vijayan hails ISRO scientists' dedication
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ohas lavished praises on the scientists of ISRO, who toiled hard for the historic moon mission, Chandrayaan-2 and expressed confidence that they will overcome the present hurdles.
In a Facebook post, Vijayan said the dedication of the ISRO scientistswas "commendable".
"They can overcome the present hurdles... Best wishes to them to move forward with confidence and reach further heights," the CM added. (PTI)