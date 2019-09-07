Chandrayaan-2: Kerala CM hails ISRO scientists' dedication

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on September 7 lavished praises on the scientists of ISRO, who toiled hard for the historic moon mission, Chandrayaan-2 and expressed confidence that they will overcome the present hurdles.

ISRO's plan to soft land Chandrayaan-2's Vikram module on the Lunar surface did not go as per script in the early hours of Saturday, with the lander losing communication with ground stations during its final descent.