Chandrababu Naidu may break ties with BJP over Andhra Pradesh's special status

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu may break ties with the ruling BJP as the Centre has made it clear that granting a special status to Andhra Pradesh may not be possible.

On Wednesday morning, Naidu held a teleconference with party MPs where he insisted that the Centre must fulfill "assurances made in Rajya Sabha, including Special Category Status, provisions quick implementation of the of AP Reorganisation Act."

At the TDP Legislature Party meeting in Vijayawada on Tuesday, all 125 MLAs and 34 MLCs had strongly advocated for ending the alliance with BJP, a Times of India report said.

"CM Naidu is now all set to take steps to end the alliance. It will begin with the two central ministers stepping down, most likely on March 10. Withdrawing support to the NDA government at the Centre is likely to happen in the next few days after the two ministers resign," a source told the paper.

The separation process may begin with the exit of two TDP ministers — Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Y S Chowdhary — from the Cabinet, the report added.

The ministers has been demanding for a special package for the state, which was promised to them earlier. When the state of Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated, it was also thought about economic disadvantage that the state is going to face, a special package was promised to the people of the state in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday had assured the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) that announcements would be made soon on a special package for the State and four of the other 19 demands of the party.

Background

In February, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had assured the agitating members from Andhra Pradesh that the Centre is looking at all issues concerning the state sympathetically and some decision on a special package and revenue deficit will be worked out in the next couple of days.

"We will try and do it extremely early. We are extremely sympathetic to the people of Andhra Pradesh and therefore would look into each one of these issues extremely sympathetically," Jaitley said.

As far as creation of capital is concerned, Jaitley said the Centre has made some payments for backward districts development and for ambitious Polavaram project through National Bank For Agriculture And Rural Development (Nabard) and Rs 4,500 crore has already been paid.

The current situation has soured relations between the TDP and the BJP, putting the alliance on shaky grounds. Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu said last month that he will withdraw from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) fold if the BJP does not want the partnership.