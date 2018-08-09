Chandrababu Naidu, Kejriwal ran up hotel bill of Rs 10.5 lakh during Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal together ran up a bill of at least Rs 10.5 lakh, when they attended the swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, according to a report by Bangalore Mirror.

As many as 42 top leaders, including chief ministers, were invited to attend the oath-taking ceremony.

A Right to Information (RTI) reply accessed by the tabloid has given the break-up of the cost incurred by the exchequer.

Naidu ran up a bill of Rs 8.72 lakh for his stay at the Taj West End hotel in Bengaluru. Naidu checked in on May 23 and checked out on May 24, the report suggests.

Delhi CM Kejriwal ran up a bill of Rs 1.85 lakh which included Rs 71,025 for in-room dining (food/juices) and beverages worth Rs 5,000, the report said.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Ministers Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati ran up bills of Rs 1.02 lakh and Rs 1.41 lakh, respectively.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot ran up bills of Rs 1.02 lakh each.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar ran up bills of Rs 64,000 each.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s presence was billed at Rs 38,400 each.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Babulal Marandi ran up a bill of Rs 45,952.

Overall, the seven-minute swearing-in ceremony of HD Kumaraswamy cost the Karnataka government Rs 42 lakh.

According to the report, Government of Karnataka’s State Hospitality Organisation did not spend any money to provide for the accommodation of guests who attended the swearing-in ceremony of Siddaramaiah on May 13, 2013 and BS Yeddyurappa on May 17, 2018.

However, the SHO spent Rs 37.5 lakh for accommodation and food during Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in ceremony. Two five star hotels — Taj West End and Shangri La — were used to accommodate the guests.

As much as Rs 4.35 lakh was spent on a hi-tea buffet organised at the Vidhana Soudha Banquet Hall on May 23. Tea and snacks for which were supplied by Taj West End, the report mentioned.