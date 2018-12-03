Chandrababu Naidu hits out at BJP-led NDA govt

Lashing out at the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for allegedly damaging institutions and misusing power, TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu said his party joined hands with the Congress in the national interest.

There are only two fronts in the country, one led by BJP and another against the BJP, Naidu said and asked in which front the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi in Telangana is.

"BJP had said we will give an honest rule. Today, if you see Rafale deal, by mortgaging national interests...they have come to indulge in corruption... we have to think.

All systems have suffered damage. Economy is in a very bad shape.Value of rupee has fallen," he said.

Naidu, who has been making efforts to put together an anti-BJP front at the national level, was addressing an election meeting for the December 7 Telangana Assembly polls.

The Prime Minister "continued to tour the world" though problems like farmers distress, price rise and unemployment prevailed, he alleged.

The Telugu Desam Party and the Congress fought against each other for 37 years but the parties "came together for the sake of the country," the Andhra Pradesh chief minister said.

Under the BJP rule at the Centre, the CBI suffered damage with corrupt people finding place in the agency, he claimed.

"The whole system was damaged. Corruption ruled the roost. Prime Minister's office became the central point for attacks on rivals. Either ED or Income Tax have come to indulge in lot of raids... They are troubling in all ways by registering false cases," he said.

Naidu's TDP is part of the 'people's front' for the Assembly polls. The front also comprises Congress, CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS).

Taking exception to TRS president K Chandrashekar Rao's attack on him, he wondered why the caretaker Telangana chief minister "abused" him.

"There are only two alternatives in the country. One, led by BJP, Narendra Modi. Second, opposed to BJP, Telugu Desam, Congress we are all together.

There is no other front.Only two fronts. The people of the country and political parties have to think whether Narendra Modi is needed or alliance against (it) is needed... KCR has to decide where he is," he said.

He asked the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM whether it is justified to split Muslim votes in the country in a way that benefited the BJP.