Chandivali Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Chandivali Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Chandivali is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Mumbai Suburban district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 44.32% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 43.44% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Khan Mohd Arif (Naseem) won this seat by a margin of 29469 votes, which was 15.92% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 185115 votes.Khan Mohd Arif (Naseem) won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the MNS candidate by a margin of 33715 votes. INC polled 159968 votes, 51.65% of the total votes polled.
