Chandigarh University to support 700 Indian students facing deportation from Canada

The matter came to light in March this year, after Indian students came to know of their 'fake admission letters' when they applied for Canadian permanent residency post completion of their degrees and obtaining work permits.

Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chandigarh University's (CU) chancellor, announced that the University will offer assistance to the 700 Indian students who are facing deportation in Canada after authorities ruled that their college admission offer letters are fraudulent. He was speaking at the the varsity's annual convocation that was held of June 9.

Sandhu said, "Our government is working closely with their counterparts in Canada to resolve the issue, which we are hopeful will happen soon." according to news agency ANI.

"The university will provide every possible help to these students if they are deported. We will give them admission and enroll them in the same batches. Their credit score mapping will be carried out properly so that the credits earned by them in their previous institutions are not wasted. Bridge courses will also be offered to them if any gap is found during the credit score mapping. The university will make sure that they do not face any loss," he added.

"We understand the situation they are facing right now in the foreign country. We can feel their pain and stand with their families back in India," Satnam Singh Sandhu said. He also said the university is exploring to start a helpline number for the affected students and their families.

Since May 29, the students have been protesting against their deportation by holding an "indefinite sit-in" outside the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) headquarters, arguing that they have already completed their studies and obtained work permits in the country legally.