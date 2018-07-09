Chandigarh traffic police to fine drivers for closed, broken outside rear view mirrors

Starting October, Chandigarh's new road law in will authorise traffic police to fine drivers who have closed or broken outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs).

The decision, to impose a fine of Rs 300, was made during a Standing Committee of Administrator's Advisory Council meeting, to manage traffic in the city better.

According to a report by The Financial Express, the traffic police is planning to run an awareness programme for three months to inform citizens before implementing the law.

A mobile application was also launched, at the same meeting, which will be used to post pictures of violators, with the pictures being sent directly to the traffic police.

These pictures will show the registration number of the violating vehicles clearly, enabling authorities to send across a challan to the violator's address.

The meeting also discussed how to deal with three-wheelers travelling around the city without proper registration or permits.

Senior superintendent of traffic police Shashank Anand said that the department is aware of the problem and are doing the needful to address it.

Another major step was initiated at the meeting was to to replace old CCTV cameras for enhanced security in the city. Night vision cameras will also be installed.