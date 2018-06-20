Chandigarh Municipal Corporation proposes to hand over Rs 110-crore work to Union Territory

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is facing a financial crisis and has proposed handing over of the Rs 110-crore work of re-carpeting of roads and renovation of the community centres to the Union Territory administration.

As per a report by The Indian Express, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation had prepared an estimate of Rs 110 crore, of which Rs 52 crore was for re-carpeting of roads within its jurisdiction and the rest towards the renovation of community centres. However, facing a paucity of funds, the corporation has put the agenda on hold and has decided not to come up with any new agenda till the financial situation improves. Contractors are refusing to work with the municipal corporation because of not receiving payments on time.

The report quoted a senior official from the municipal corporation as saying, “As we are unable to carry out this work due to the financial crisis, we have decided to prepare this proposal and after the House gives the formal go-ahead, we will send this to UT Administration.” He also added that the corporation is not expecting any funds from the administration. Hence, it would be better if the administration takes over the work and gets it done.

A quick look at the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation’s financials reveals that the corporation has liabilities worth Rs 492 crore. On the other hand, its receipts are merely Rs 171 crore. While the administration has provided an aid of Rs 267 crore, the corporation is still short by Rs 54 crore just to pay salaries, pensions, utility bills, etc. Add to it the budget for development work worth Rs 250 crore and the corporation is in a serious financial crisis. The corporation is still struggling to pay contractors for work done last year.