Chandigarh: Man gives alimony of Rs 24,600 in coins!

During the trial in the court of additional district and sessions judge Rajnish K Sharma, a woman broke down and lashed out at her lawyer husband after he handed her Re.1 and Rs 2 coins, to summing up to Rs 24,600 as monthly maintenance in their divorce case.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the man, who is an advocate in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, filed for separation in 2014 and divorce later.

The court directed him to give a monthly maintenance of Rs 25,000 to his ex-wife in May 2018.

The woman moved to the High Court as he failed to provide the money, where the husband was directed to pay her Rs 50,000.

Finally, the husband paid the money in coins. The woman called it “sheer harassment.”

She told the court that she got the majority of her monthly maintenance of Rs 25,000 in Re.1 and Rs 2 coins with only Rs 400 being in Rs 100 notes.

In order to count the money, the court adjourned the matter for July 27.

The woman claimed that her ex-husband is making a mockery of the law and denied the allegations of him not having money.

“He is a practising advocate and has high-profile clients. In addition to this, he has a number of properties to his name,” she said.

The husband justified his move by stating that the denomination of the maintenance money to be paid is not mentioned anywhere in the law.