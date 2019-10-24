Chandgad Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Chandgad Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Chandgad is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Kolhapur district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 71.78% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 77.9% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Desai-Kupakar Sandhyadevi Krushnarao won this seat by a margin of 8199 votes, which was 3.77% of the total votes polled. NCP polled a total of 217693 votes.