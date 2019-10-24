Chandgad Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Chandgad Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Chandgad Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Chandgad constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Chandgad is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Kolhapur district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Chandgad Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency Information
Chandgad is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra under Kolhapur district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Voter turnout was 71.78% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 77.9% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Desai-Kupakar Sandhyadevi Krushnarao won this seat by a margin of 8199 votes, which was 3.77% of the total votes polled. NCP polled a total of 217693 votes.Desai Krishnarao Rakhamajirao Alias Babasaheb Kupekar won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the JSS candidate by a margin of 5332 votes. NCP polled 208021 votes, 30.86% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .