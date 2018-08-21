Chances of parliamentary panel presenting report on demonetisation slim: Report

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance may not present its report on demonetisation anytime soon, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The report suggests that the committee may not be able to complete the task during the term of the current Lok Sabha due to lack of consensus among it members.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor and top officials of the Ministry of Finance had earlier deposed before the committee.

The report suggests, citing sources, that Chairman Veerappa Moily would find it difficult to circulate the draft report among members before the panel's annual tenure ends on August 31, due to the ongoing political deadlock on demonetisation within the committee.

Moily had made an attempt to circulate the draft and get it adopted on the eve of the committee completing its tenure in August 2017. However, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members on the panel had blocking it, the report suggests.

In the committee, the combined opposition is outnumbered by BJP members as it is based on representation in proportion to strength of the various parties in the Houses of the Parliament. BJP has 12 members in the 31-member committee, besides members from its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners.

According to the report, Moily may not take up the issue in the final meeting of this tenure expected to happen before August 31. The task may be left to the reconstituted committee post-August.

The reconstituted committee’s tenure will however end in May 2019, in time for the Lok Sabha election.