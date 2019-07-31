Champions Boat League: Kerala's traditional Snake Boat Races get an IPL-styled revamp

After kabaddi, another Indian sport is all set to get a franchisee-based league style revamp. Tourism Kerala is planning to expand the appeal of the state's traditional snake boat races by launching the Champions Boat League (CBL).

Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran has announced the first edition of CBL which will be modeled around Indian Premier League.

The snake boat races have been conducted in various districts with the most famous of them being the Nehru Trophy Boat Race, which has an interesting historical context.

In 1952, when the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru visited the state, he was so impressed by the mighty snake boats that he spontaneously jumped into one and everybody started following him. Thus, the annual snake boat race was then renamed as The Nehru Trophy Boat Race. The race is traditionally held on the second Saturday of August every year.

These races draw massive crowds with people crossing state borders to enjoy the thrilling sight of 125 rowers channelizing their energy into rowing in tandem with each other with the singular aim of finishing first.

With the CBL being planned during the monsoons and the ministry inviting boat clubs from across the state, the objective is to glamorise Kerala's monsoon and add context to the traditional race.

Rs 40 crore is being spent by the state government on the project with a huge prize money to the tune of Rs. 6 crore. The government has invited various franchisees to take ownership of the clubs.

Like any other sports league, CBL clubs too will get a definite share of all the earnings from ticket sales, TV broadcast, sponsorship deals and other merchandise deals.

Kerala government believes that the money generated by the league will help the tourism of the state flourish, benefiting local communities and at the same time generating employment.

Here is all that you need to know about CBL:

When will the races happen?

The inaugural edition of CBL will get underway with the Nehru Trophy Boat Race on August 10 at Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha and conclude with the President’s Trophy Boat Race in Kollam on Kerala Day November 1. The other races during the intervening weekends are planned as follows:

Pulinkunnu, Alappuzha August 17,

Thazhathangadi, Kottayam August 24,

Piravam, Ernakulam August 31,

Marine Drive, Ernakulam September 7,

Kottappuram, Thrissur September 21,

Ponnani, Malappuram September 28,

Kainakari, Alappuzha October 5,

Karuvatta, Alappuzha October 12,

Kayamkulam, Alappuzha October 19,

and Kallada, Kollam October 26.

How many teams will participate in the league?

Sl. No Boat Club Boat 1 Pallathuruthi Boat Club, Alappuzha Nadubhagam 2 Police Boat Club Karichal 3 United Boat Club, Kainakary Chambakulam 4 NCDC/Kumarakam Devas 5 Village Boat Club Edathua Gabriel 6 KBC/SFBC, Kumarakam MahadeviKattilThekkathil 7 Vembanad Boat Club, Kumarakom Veeyapuram 8 Town Boat Club, Kumarakom Payippadan 9 Brothers Boat Club, Edathua St. Gorge

The league will comprise of 9 teams. There are

All the weekend snake boat races will be held from 2 to 5 PM and will be broadcast live.

What format will the league follow?

All the 12 races will be equally important with the same amount of points on offer. For every race, the clubs will be awarded points based on their finishing position. The club that comes first will get 10 points, the second-placed club gets eight points, the third-placed club gets seven points and so on. The team coming last in the race will get one point.

Who will broadcast CBL?

The official broadcast partners are yet to be finalized but CBL aims for a pre-show, teams and players’ stories, live races, reactions, interviews with the winning boat, and post-show analysis. Commentary of the races will be in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil.

Where will the tickets be available?