Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 08:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Challenges facing Congress formidable, ideological fight against divisive forces must go on: Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi said the former prime minister's 75th birth anniversary is not a ritual being marked by the Congress, but an occasion to reaffirm its resolve to uphold the values that inspired him.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Asserting that electoral ups and downs are inevitable, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on August 22 said challenges facing the party are formidable but it must continue its ideological struggle against forces of divisiveness. Addressing an event marking Rajiv Gandhi's 75th birth anniversary, Sonia Gandhi said in 1984 her husband got a massive poll mandate, but did not use it to create an atmosphere of fear or to threaten people.

As prime minister, Rajiv Gandhi gave the message that unity can be maintained by celebrating India's diversity, she said.

Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary is an occasion to resolve to stand up and confront forces determined to destroy the values that inspired him, she said.

Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary is an occasion to resolve to stand up and confront forces determined to destroy the values that inspired him, she said.

Challenges facing the Congress are formidable, but it must continue with its ideological struggle against divisive forces, she asserted.

First Published on Aug 22, 2019 08:19 pm

