Challans worth Rs 78 lakh imposed against vehicles in Noida for violation of GRAP: Officials

The Gautam Buddh Nagar transport department has imposed challans worth over Rs 78 lakh on owners of vehicles flouting anti-pollution norms since the graded response action plan came into force this season, officials said on Wednesday. The department has also impounded over three dozen vehicles, including private cars and commercial carriers, which were found plying on roads with emissions beyond permissible limits, a senior official said.

The graded response action plan (GRAP), based on the recommendations of the Central Pollution Control Board to check episodic rise in levels of air pollution, was implemented from October 1 in the National Capital Region (NCR), including Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar.

According to official data, 780 challans were issued to owners of vehicles for not having pollution under control (PUC) certificates from October 1 till November 15.

Another 69 challans were imposed on vehicles which were found causing pollution by transporting uncovered material like garbage or construction material, in violation of the guidelines, the data showed.

The data also showed that 26 diesel-run vehicles older than 10 years, and 17 petrol-run vehicles older than 10 years, but plying on city roads have been impounded during the period. "For violation of PUC norms, a challan of Rs 10,000 is slapped on the offender while a penalty of Rs 500 is imposed on those carrying polluting material uncovered on their vehicles," Assistant Regional Transport Officer (Enforcement) Prashant Tiwari told PTI.

He said the transport department is carrying out the enforcement of pollution-related guidelines of GRAP and the action against offenders in Gautam Buddh Nagar will continue in the future. In view of high air pollution levels during winters, the GRAP also makes recommendations for the general public.

Among the recommended measures to various governments in NCR are steps to encourage offices to start unified commute for employees to reduce traffic on the road. It also recommended the government to encourage people to use public transport, minimise use of personal vehicles, keep engines of vehicles properly tuned, maintain proper air pressure in tyres, keeping PUC certificates of vehicles up to date, among others.

PTI

