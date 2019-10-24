Chalisgaon Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Chalisgaon Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Chalisgaon is an Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Jalgaon district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Constituency Information

Chalisgaon is an Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra under Jalgaon district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 64.95% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 60.08% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Unmesh Bhaiyyasaheb Patil won this seat by a margin of 22380 votes, which was 10.65% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 210103 votes.