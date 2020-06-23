App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CGBSE Results 2020 | 73.62% pass in Class 10, 78.59% in Class 12; girls outperform boys in both boards

Notably, both Class 10 and 12 toppers – Pragya Kashyap and Tikesh Vaishnav, respectively are from Mungeli district

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) results for Class 10 and Class 12 were declared on June 23. Announcing the results, State Education Minister Prem Sai Singh has said the overall pass percentage for the 10th board is 73.62 percent while, for the 12th board, it is 78.59 percent.

Meanwhile, girls have outperformed boys in both boards. For Class 10, 76.28 percent girls passed compared to 70.53 percent boys. In Class 12, 82.02 percent of girls passed the exam while 74.40 percent of boys made it through.

CGBSE Result 2020 LIVE Updates

Toppers

Close

Pragya Kashyap has topped the Class 10 CGBSE Board Exam 2020 with full 100 percent marks; followed by Prashansa Rajput and Bharti Yadav who secured the second and third spot with 99.33 percent and 98.67 percent, respectively.

related news

Tikesh Vaishnav topped CGBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2020 by securing 97.80 percent, followed by Shreya Aggarwal who secured the second position with 97 percent and Tanu Yadav who came in third with 96.60 percent marks.

Notably, both Class 10 and 12 toppers – Pragya Kashyap and Tikesh Vaishnav respectively - are from Mungeli district, reports said.

Check results

Results have also been made live online on the official website at https://www.cgbse.nic.in, besides related student websites like https://www.indiaresults.com, https://www.schools9.com and https://examresults.com.

To check the Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 and Class 12 results 2020 via SMS, send a text message to 56263 in the below format:

For Class 10 - CG10ROLLNUMBER

For Class 12 - CG12ROLLNUMBER

Over eight lakh students were anticipating the results, which were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Evaluation of answer scripts was completed by May 25.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 23, 2020 12:50 pm

tags #CGBSE 10th result #CGBSE 10th topper #CGBSE 12th Result #CGBSE 12th topper #CGBSE Result 2020 #Chhattisgarh board result 2020

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Unlock 1.0 | Govt says green shoots visible, commitment to reforms will strengthen economy

Unlock 1.0 | Govt says green shoots visible, commitment to reforms will strengthen economy

Coronavirus outbreak | IRDAI’s new standard COVID-19 health cover may be priced between Rs 600 and Rs 3,000

Coronavirus outbreak | IRDAI’s new standard COVID-19 health cover may be priced between Rs 600 and Rs 3,000

Crisis along LAC attributable to mismanagement of Modi government: Sonia Gandhi

Crisis along LAC attributable to mismanagement of Modi government: Sonia Gandhi

most popular

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.