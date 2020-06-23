CGBSE Results 2020 | 73.62% pass in Class 10, 78.59% in Class 12; girls outperform boys in both boards

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) results for Class 10 and Class 12 were declared on June 23. Announcing the results, State Education Minister Prem Sai Singh has said the overall pass percentage for the 10th board is 73.62 percent while, for the 12th board, it is 78.59 percent.

Meanwhile, girls have outperformed boys in both boards. For Class 10, 76.28 percent girls passed compared to 70.53 percent boys. In Class 12, 82.02 percent of girls passed the exam while 74.40 percent of boys made it through.

Toppers

Pragya Kashyap has topped the Class 10 CGBSE Board Exam 2020 with full 100 percent marks; followed by Prashansa Rajput and Bharti Yadav who secured the second and third spot with 99.33 percent and 98.67 percent, respectively.

Tikesh Vaishnav topped CGBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2020 by securing 97.80 percent, followed by Shreya Aggarwal who secured the second position with 97 percent and Tanu Yadav who came in third with 96.60 percent marks.

Notably, both Class 10 and 12 toppers – Pragya Kashyap and Tikesh Vaishnav respectively - are from Mungeli district, reports said.

Check results

Results have also been made live online on the official website at https://www.cgbse.nic.in, besides related student websites like https://www.indiaresults.com, https://www.schools9.com and https://examresults.com.

To check the Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 and Class 12 results 2020 via SMS, send a text message to 56263 in the below format:

For Class 10 - CG10ROLLNUMBER

For Class 12 - CG12ROLLNUMBER

Over eight lakh students were anticipating the results, which were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Evaluation of answer scripts was completed by May 25.