CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2020 LIVE Updates | Chhattisgarh Board to declare results today at cgbse.nic.in

CGBSE Result 2020 Live Updates: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the class 10 and 12 board results today (June 23). This year, close to eight lakh students appeared for state board examinations. The six lakh students sat for Class 10 board examinations and 2.5 lakh candidates appeared for CGBSE Class 12 exams. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the board was unable to conduct all scheduled examinations. Taking account of the situation and health risks, state authorities officially postponed all the remaining examinations. Marks for the cancelled papers will be given based on the internal assessment results. Students who appeared for the CGBSE board exams 2020 can visit Chhattisgarh board’s official website cgbse.nic.in, or results.cg.nic.in to find out how their results.

In 2019, the CGBSE Results were published on May 10. The pass percentage for Class 10 stood at 68 percent whereas the Class 12 pass percentage was 78.45 percent.