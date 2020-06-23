CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2020 LIVE Updates | Chhattisgarh Board to declare results today at cgbse.nic.in
CGBSE Result 2020 Live Updates: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the class 10 and 12 board results today (June 23). This year, close to eight lakh students appeared for state board examinations. The six lakh students sat for Class 10 board examinations and 2.5 lakh candidates appeared for CGBSE Class 12 exams. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the board was unable to conduct all scheduled examinations. Taking account of the situation and health risks, state authorities officially postponed all the remaining examinations. Marks for the cancelled papers will be given based on the internal assessment results. Students who appeared for the CGBSE board exams 2020 can visit Chhattisgarh board’s official website cgbse.nic.in, or results.cg.nic.in to find out how their results.In 2019, the CGBSE Results were published on May 10. The pass percentage for Class 10 stood at 68 percent whereas the Class 12 pass percentage was 78.45 percent.
How to check results via SMS
How to check the result?
CGBSE to declare results today
CGBSE Result 2020 Live Updates | The results of both Class 10 and 12 will be announced through video-conferencing. The board will upload an official notification on its website cgbse.nic.in. If the official website is slow or not responsive, students can get the scores through websites such as examresults.net, results.nic.in and indiaresults.com. Students can also send an SMS in the format — CG12ROLLNUMBER — to 56263 to get their results on their phones.
Here is how to check the CGBSE Class 10, 12 results for the year 2020:
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education at cgbse.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the tab with the title ‘exam result’ that would appear to your left as you scroll down the home page.
Step 3: Several options will drop down, and the candidate will have to click on the examination they appeared for.
Accordingly, click on High School Examination (Class 10) or Higher Secondary Examination (Class 12) for the year 2020.
Step 4: Then click on ‘Main examination’ and you will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to enter details such as your CGBSE Class 10/ Class 12 roll number, enter the captcha, etc.
Step 5: After entering all the details, click on ‘Submit’.
Step 6: Your CGBSE Class 10/ Class 12 result will appear on the screen. You can download it and take a printout for future reference.
CGBSE Result 2020 Live Updates | The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will be announcing the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results at 11 am today (June 23). All candidates who appeared for the CGBSE board exams 2020 can visit Chhattisgarh board’s official website cgbse.nic.in, or results.cg.nic.in to find out how they performed once the results are declared.
CGBSE Result 2020 Live Updates | Nearly six lakh students appeared in the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) Class 10 board examination this year, while over 2.5 lakh students registered for the CGBSE Class 12 board exams.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the Chhattisgarh Board Results 2020. The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will be announcing the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results at 11 am today (June 23).
