App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 11:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CFO of NMC Health, a company under probe for multi-billion fraud, exits UAE with family on repatriation flight to Kerala: Report

It is being alleged that Krishnamoorthy may have furnished a false affidavit to the Indian embassy claiming a death in the family to secure seats on the repatriation flight.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The chief financial officer (CFO) of NMC Health, which is under investigation for an alleged multi-billion financial fraud, has exited the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on board a repatriation flight from Abu Dhabi, Khaleej Times has reported. The flight was meant for distressed Indians stranded in the UAE due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Suresh Krishnamoorthy - along with his wife, children and a housemaid - left on board an Air India Express flight to Kochi, Kerala on May 7.

The newspaper quotes an unnamed company source as saying: "He sent me a message on Friday morning (the day after the first flight) from Kerala saying he left due to some urgent matters. He said will be back in the UAE in June. He has definitely left the UAE with his whole family".

Close

"He would have escaped for sheer fright that the rot has gone too deep and the long hands of law will reach him sooner or later," the person added.

related news

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The report cites people alleging that Krishnamoorthy may have furnished a false affidavit to the Indian embassy claiming a death in the family to secure seats.

However, the report also cites a person close to the family saying that his father is terminally ill with cancer.

While Krishnamoorthy had eportedly stepped down as the CFO in 2017 when Prasanth Manghat took over as the NMC CEO, he was reinstated in February after the company’s management exited the UAE en masse following the disclosure of $4 billion of undeclared debt.

"He was not in the picture when all of this was unfolding. He is not under investigation in the UAE. There are no criminal charges against him either. But I suspect that he may have worried that investigating authorities will dig deeper into 2017 or 2016 files, when he was in charge," the newspaper has quoted a company source as saying.


Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 11, 2020 11:19 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Kerala #UAE

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

India's coronavirus trajectory | A closer look at the situation in worst-affected states

India's coronavirus trajectory | A closer look at the situation in worst-affected states

Men have higher blood levels of coronavirus gateway molecule than women: Study

Men have higher blood levels of coronavirus gateway molecule than women: Study

Warehousing absorption at 6 million square feet in Q12020; recovery in sight for logistics, manufacturing

Warehousing absorption at 6 million square feet in Q12020; recovery in sight for logistics, manufacturing

most popular

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.