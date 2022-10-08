Ceremonial parade, indigenous fatigues main highlights of IAF's 90th anniversary celebration

A ceremonial parade was held at the air force station here Saturday morning on the occasion of the 90th-anniversary celebrations of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari inspected the parade which was followed by the march past by parade.

Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command, Air Marshal Sreekumar Prabhakaran, senior officers from the three services and Ministry of Defence, veterans, were among those present on the occasion.

Ensign formation performed by 3 Mi-17V5 choppers led by Wing Commander Vishal Jain did a fly past when the IAF chief arrived. Three ALH Mk IVs also performed a fly past in Rudra formation. Later on the occasion, a new pattern of combat uniform for IAF personnel was launched.

Before the arrival of the air chief marshal, powered hand gliders and paramotors conducted a fly-past, drawing applause from those present there.

Earlier, the band marches followed the parade contingent, which was followed by the marching in of the IAF Colours. The chief of air staff inspected the parade which was escorted by parade commander Group Captain Anup Singh.

Later, there was a demonstration by the mechanical transport team of vehicle dismantling and reassembly. They first dismantled the vehicle and then reassembled it in a short time. They first dismantled the vehicle and then reassembled it in a short time. The IAF’s air warrior drill team displayed breathtaking rifle-handling drill manoeuvres.

On this occasion, former IAF air force officers were also present. Meanwhile, a senior IAF officer who was wearing the new pattern of combat uniform, said this is called a disruptive pattern and it is a terrain pattern.

”If you are undertaking an operation in hilly areas, in desert or in jungle, this pattern merges with the terrain so that we remain camouflaged while undertaking our military operations. This is very light cloth and moreover, boots are also light,” he said.

It is indigenously made, he further said. Air Force Day marks the official induction of the Indian Air Force in 1932. Every year, the day is celebrated in the presence of the Indian Air Force chief and senior officers with the IAF putting up a spectacular show with the range of aircraft at its disposal as part the celebrations.

It is for the first time that the IAF has decided to hold its annual Air Force Day parade and fly-past outside the Delhi-NCR. President Droupadi Murmu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend the aerial show at Sukhna Lake.