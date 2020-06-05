App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 03:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Centre's 'predatory' advisors working against national interest, says RSS-affiliated BMS

The BMS said it will hold a nationwide agitation on June 10 against the government's aggressive privatisation drive.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) said 'predatory' advisors of the government are working against the interests of the nation.

Public sector's contribution to the national economy has been significant, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliated trade union said on June 4, adding it is being observed from the past few decisions of the government that it is trying to push and impose unjust decisions on the workers of the country.

The advisors to the government are the dearth of ideas to generate revenue, hence the only way out they provide to the government is corporatise and privatise, it said.

In a statement, BMS said the government is justifying the dire need of money to run the government machinery by privatising public sector undertakings (PSUs).

"It (government) has no moral right or authority to sell national assets created by its predecessors. BMS is committed to fight until it stops the government from taking the anti-public sector and anti-worker decisions," the body said.

A meeting of National Coordination Committee of Public Sectors of BMS was held on June 2 and 3.

The meeting was attended by representatives of BMS unions in sectors like coal, non-coal, defence, railway, postal, banking, insurance, steel, marine and PSUs like telecom, power, heavy engineering, oil and gas, aviation, chemical, currency and coins, atomic energy, etc, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 03:00 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #RSS

