you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 08:36 AM IST | Source: PTI

Centre's order on extending lockdown till May 31 will be followed strictly: West Bengal govt

The West Bengal government on Sunday said the central government order on extending the lockdown till May 31 will be followed strictly and no violations of the order would be tolerated.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The West Bengal government on Sunday said the central government order on extending the lockdown till May 31 will be followed strictly and no violations of the order would be tolerated.

The ongoing status quo will continue.

It will be followed very religiously till we come out with a further notification, a senior official said.

"We will come out with a notification on Monday afternoon," the official said on whether any plan was chalked out following the central government issuing guidelines of extending the ongoing lockdown till May 31

"Lockdown would continue, as it has been in place in the state, since the beginning. Any sort of violation would be dealth strictly," the official added.

A meeting of senior state government officials was held tonight to discuss the modalities of the order by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Union home ministry on Sunday issued a nine-page guidelines listing the dos and don'ts during the lockdown 4.0 that has been clamped in the country to cut the chain of coronavirus infection.

The West Bengal government had earlier announced that buses will ply on all important routes, in limited numbers in non-containment zones, in and around the city and also in other parts of the state.

Till Sunday, West Bengal registered 166 deaths because of COVID-19, and a total of 2,677 confirmed cases.

However, there are 72 other deaths which were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 were incidental.

